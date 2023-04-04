© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Pitch clocks and bigger bases: Major League Baseball's new season and new rules

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
Published April 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
A Baltimore Orioles pitcher, in a light gray uniform in the right of the frame, prepares to pitch from the mound to a Red Sox player, in a white and red uniform, who is ready at bat to the left of the frame.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie, right, starts to deliver a pitch to Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong, as the pitch clock ticks to five seconds during an opening day baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. The pitch clock is one of several rules changes players—and fans—will see this season.

Live call-in discussion: The days are longer, the birds are chirping, and for sports fans, that means one thing: baseball is back.

This hour, we’re talking about the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and the rule changes now in place. A pitch clock, bigger bases and a ban on infield shifts. We'll talks about teams and players to watch, and if the new rules are a home run, or have fans and players crying foul.

Our guests are:

New rules like the pitch clock are already being felt by players, like this February game between the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox that ended on a pitch clock violation.
Last month, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers became the first player in MLB history to strike out on an automatic strike call from a pitch clock violation.

Batters have to be in the box with at least eight seconds remaining or get called for a strike. Pitchers must begin the motion of a pitch before the clock hits zero, or be called for a ball.

In February, a pitch clock violation ended a preseason game. It was the bottom of the 9th, full count, bases loaded … when Braves shortstop batter Cal Conley wasn’t in the batter box in time. The umpire called a strike, per the new rules for a pitch clock violation, and the game ended in a 6–6 tie.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition Baseball
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
