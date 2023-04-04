Pitch clocks and bigger bases: Major League Baseball's new season and new rules

Live call-in discussion: The days are longer, the birds are chirping, and for sports fans, that means one thing: baseball is back.

This hour, we’re talking about the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and the rule changes now in place. A pitch clock, bigger bases and a ban on infield shifts. We'll talks about teams and players to watch, and if the new rules are a home run, or have fans and players crying foul.

Our guests are:



New rules like the pitch clock are already being felt by players, like this February game between the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox that ended on a pitch clock violation.

Last month, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers became the first player in MLB history to strike out on an automatic strike call from a pitch clock violation.

Rafael Devers is the first player in MLB history to be called out on a clock violation pic.twitter.com/uCqKIDj9HS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 30, 2023

Batters have to be in the box with at least eight seconds remaining or get called for a strike. Pitchers must begin the motion of a pitch before the clock hits zero, or be called for a ball.

In February, a pitch clock violation ended a preseason game. It was the bottom of the 9th, full count, bases loaded … when Braves shortstop batter Cal Conley wasn’t in the batter box in time. The umpire called a strike, per the new rules for a pitch clock violation, and the game ended in a 6–6 tie.

Pitch clock is making an impact already - both on the field and by creating classic @MikeMonaco_ calls for us all to enjoy. #RedSox | #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/GQX9MZaOVF — NESN (@NESN) February 25, 2023

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.