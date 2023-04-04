Pitch clocks and bigger bases: Major League Baseball's new season and new rules
Live call-in discussion: The days are longer, the birds are chirping, and for sports fans, that means one thing: baseball is back.
This hour, we’re talking about the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and the rule changes now in place. A pitch clock, bigger bases and a ban on infield shifts. We'll talks about teams and players to watch, and if the new rules are a home run, or have fans and players crying foul.
Our guests are:
- Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public's senior political correspondent
- Mitch Wertlieb, host of Morning Edition on Vermont Public
- Brian Gallagher, president and general manager of Montpelier's NECBL team the Vermont Mountaineers
New rules like the pitch clock are already being felt by players, like this February game between the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox that ended on a pitch clock violation.
Last month, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers became the first player in MLB history to strike out on an automatic strike call from a pitch clock violation.
Rafael Devers is the first player in MLB history to be called out on a clock violation pic.twitter.com/uCqKIDj9HS— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 30, 2023
Batters have to be in the box with at least eight seconds remaining or get called for a strike. Pitchers must begin the motion of a pitch before the clock hits zero, or be called for a ball.
In February, a pitch clock violation ended a preseason game. It was the bottom of the 9th, full count, bases loaded … when Braves shortstop batter Cal Conley wasn’t in the batter box in time. The umpire called a strike, per the new rules for a pitch clock violation, and the game ended in a 6–6 tie.
Pitch clock is making an impact already - both on the field and by creating classic @MikeMonaco_ calls for us all to enjoy. #RedSox | #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/GQX9MZaOVF— NESN (@NESN) February 25, 2023
Broadcast live on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
