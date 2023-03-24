How renewable is Vermont's electricity? 'Brave Little State' looks at fossil fuels in the power grid

How much does Vermont's power grid depend on fossil fuels? It's a seemingly straightforward question with a complex answer. And as electricity rates rise due to surging fuel prices, it's a question on more and more Vermonters' minds.

This hour, Vermont Edition shares a recent episode of Brave Little State, the show that answers your questions about Vermont, our region and its people.

Questions like this one, from Remington Nevin, of Quechee:

"As electricity rates rise with gas and oil costs, to what degree does Vermont's power grid depend on these fossil fuels?" Remington Nevin of Quechee

Vermont Public reporter Abagael Giles and Brave Little State host Angela Evancie explain where Vermont’s power comes from, and what it means when a utility says its power is renewable.

Broadcast on Friday, March 24, 2023, at noon.

