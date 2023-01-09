Flying in and out of Vermont: The good, the bad and the climate conscious

Live call-in discussion: Bad weather and overbooked flights can make flying in northern New England a hassle. And with emissions from flying only adding to the climate change crisis, some Vermonters are giving up flying altogether. This hour, we're talking about flying into and out of Vermont, why we do it and why some Vermonters are choosing to go “flight free” to fight climate change.

Our guests are:



Nic Longo , director of aviation at Burlington International Airport

, director of aviation at Burlington International Airport Dan Castrigano, a climate educator and organizer in Burlington who runs Flight Free Vermont, a chapter of Flight Free USA, which encourages people to fly less or pledge to not fly at all

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.