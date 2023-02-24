How the 'Affordable Heat Act' could transform how Vermont heats buildings

Live call-in discussion: Vermont lawmakers are considering a sweeping new bill—S.5, often called the Affordable Heat Act—that would transform how the state heats its homes and buildings. The bill is part of efforts to fight climate change and reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions. This hour, we'll talk with a primary sponsor of the bill, the state's top environmental official and a small business owner about what the bill would mean for Vermonters.

Our guests are:



Sen. Becca White, of Windsor County, a primary sponsor of the S.5 Affordable Heat Act

Julie Moore, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources; the agency is responsible for the state's compliance with mandatory emission reduction targets stipulated in the 2020 Global Warming Solutions Act

Rob Stenger, partner-owner of Simple Energy, delivering heating fuels and servicing heating systems in Vermont and New Hampshire

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

