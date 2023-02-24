© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How the 'Affordable Heat Act' could transform how Vermont heats buildings

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST
four images of different home heating resources and fuels, including, from left: a snow-covered outdoor propane tank; a wood stove burning a bright orange flame with firewood stacked nearby; an indoor hot water radiator; and a snow-covered heat pump outside near an orange-painted house
photos via iStock
/
More than 70% of Vermonters use fossil fuels to heat their homes and other buildings. This hour, we look at the Affordable Heat Act and what it means for Vermonters.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont lawmakers are considering a sweeping new bill—S.5, often called the Affordable Heat Act—that would transform how the state heats its homes and buildings. The bill is part of efforts to fight climate change and reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions. This hour, we'll talk with a primary sponsor of the bill, the state's top environmental official and a small business owner about what the bill would mean for Vermonters.

Our guests are:

  • Sen. Becca White, of Windsor County, a primary sponsor of the S.5 Affordable Heat Act
  • Julie Moore, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources; the agency is responsible for the state's compliance with mandatory emission reduction targets stipulated in the 2020 Global Warming Solutions Act
  • Rob Stenger, partner-owner of Simple Energy, delivering heating fuels and servicing heating systems in Vermont and New Hampshire

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

