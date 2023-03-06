Equity and environmental goals collide with new housing bill

Live, call-in discussion: Lawmakers in Montpelier are considering housing reforms that would make it easier and faster to build homes in Vermont. Among other things, it would make changes to the 50-year-old land-use law Act 250. Could this bill address the state's affordable housing crisis?

This hour, we'll talk with state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, who is the chair of the Senate Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Committee and says this bill would create more equitable housing in Vermont. We’ll also hear from a national housing consultant on the racial gap in home ownership, and an environmental advocate with some concerns about the legislation.

Our guests are:



State Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale , of Burlington

, of Burlington Leah Rothstein, a public policy and housing policy expert who writes about how government policies led to racially segregated communities. Her upcoming book, "Just Action," looks at ways community groups can address those policies.

a public policy and housing policy expert who writes about how government policies led to racially segregated communities. Her upcoming book, "Just Action," looks at ways community groups can address those policies. Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

