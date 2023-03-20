St. Joseph's in Burlington is at center of new book on Catholic orphanage abuses

Live call-in discussion: A new book documents decades of abuse and neglect at Catholic orphanages in the last century, centering around St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington. We're talking with the author about her book and with a survivor of the abuse who is pushing to change Vermont's laws around abuse allegations.

Our guests are:



Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

