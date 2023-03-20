© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

St. Joseph's in Burlington is at center of new book on Catholic orphanage abuses

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
March 20, 2023
Author Christine Kenneally's book about abuse and neglect in Catholic orphanages centers around St. Joseph's Orphanage in Burlington.

Live call-in discussion: A new book documents decades of abuse and neglect at Catholic orphanages in the last century, centering around St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington. We're talking with the author about her book and with a survivor of the abuse who is pushing to change Vermont's laws around abuse allegations.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
