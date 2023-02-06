© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Adults who aged out of Vt.'s foster care system call for access to their own records

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
a tall yellow metal shelf contains seemingly endless brown boxes of personal records stacked nearly to the ceiling of a tall warehouse
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Rows and rows of boxes containing foster care placement records inside the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration in Middlesex.

Live call-in discussion: Adults who have aged out of Vermont's foster care are calling on the state to expand access to their own records when they were under state care. This hour, we talk with child advocates, a state archivist and the Department for Children and Families about the issue and the need for adults who spent time in the foster care system to access such records.

  • Nate Farnham, appointed by the Vermont Foster and Adoptive Family Association to the Oversight Commission on Children, Youths and Families
  • Tanya Marshall, state archivist and chief records officer
  • Gillie Hopkins, permanency planning manager, Vermont Department of Children and Families

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Foster Care Department for Children and Families
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
