Adults who aged out of Vt.'s foster care system call for access to their own records

Live call-in discussion: Adults who have aged out of Vermont's foster care are calling on the state to expand access to their own records when they were under state care. This hour, we talk with child advocates, a state archivist and the Department for Children and Families about the issue and the need for adults who spent time in the foster care system to access such records.



Nate Farnham , appointed by the Vermont Foster and Adoptive Family Association to the Oversight Commission on Children, Youths and Families

, appointed by the Vermont Foster and Adoptive Family Association to the Oversight Commission on Children, Youths and Families Tanya Marshall , state archivist and chief records officer

, state archivist and chief records officer Gillie Hopkins, permanency planning manager, Vermont Department of Children and Families

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

