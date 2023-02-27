As Vermont churches close, debates flare up over building use

Live, call-in discussion: Like many churches across the U.S., some of Vermont's are facing dwindling congregations and financial pressures. This hour, we ask, what should happen when a church closes?

Some of Vermont's churches are getting repurposed as community centers, apartments, art galleries—there's even a brewery. Others are being torn down. And some sit empty, as developers, preservationists and clergy debate next steps.

Our guests are:



Ron Wanamaker, acting director of Preservation Burlington and owner of Wanamaker Restoration in Burlington

Rachel Hellman, staff reporter at Seven Days

Anna Cronin, co-owner of Dirt Church Brewing Co. in East Haven

Anne Manner-McLarty, Saxtons River resident who, along with her husband, is renovating and living in a former Catholic church

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

