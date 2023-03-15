How Vermont’s Meals on Wheels programs meet perpetually high need

Live call-in discussion: Meals on Wheels brings prepared food to Vermonters 60 or older who have trouble getting around or preparing their own meals. Demand jumped roughly 30 percent during the pandemic, and for many areas organizing the meal delivery program, demand hasn't gone down. This hour, we'll hear from Meals on Wheels volunteers and leaders about the challenge of meeting the increased need.

Our guests are:



Ruth Wallman a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer with AgeWell

a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer with AgeWell Chris Moldovan , director of nutrition and wellness and a registered dietitian with AgeWell, serving Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Ilse Counties

, director of nutrition and wellness and a registered dietitian with AgeWell, serving Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Ilse Counties Meg Burmeister, executive director at the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, which offers congregate meals and home delivered meals

Looking for the Meals on Wheels program in your area? Here are some resources to help:

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.