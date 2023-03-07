What Vermont dog owners need to know about a new canine respiratory disease in the region

A new and mostly unknown illness is affecting dogs in Vermont. Veterinary experts are calling it “canine infectious respiratory disease complex,” and its symptoms have been documented in dozens of dogs in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. We're getting the latest on the canine disease with an emergency veterinarian.

Our guest is:



Mallory Sullivan, an associate small-animal emergency veterinarian at BEVS, the Burlington Emergency and Veterinary Specialists

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

