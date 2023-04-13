Vermont pop culture: The good, the bad and the maple

Live call-in discussion: A recent episode of Brave Little State looked at Vermont pop culture, and the music, food, art and politics that define Vermont. This hour, we're talking about Vermont's contributions to pop culture and how pop culture perceives Vermont.

Our guests are:



Sarah Nilsen , an associate professor in film and television studies at the University of Vermont

, an associate professor in film and television studies at the University of Vermont Jarad Greene, a cartoonist and the administrative and development coordinator at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction

Broadcast live on Friday, April 14, 2023, at noon.

