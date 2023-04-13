© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont pop culture: The good, the bad and the maple

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Matthew F Smith
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
A colorful sketch of Bernie Sanders eating pancakes and maple syrup with a knife and form in a forest of fall foliage.
Stable Diffusion
/
Art generated by the AI 'Stable Diffusion' based on the prompt, "a colorful sketch of Bernie Sanders eating pancakes and maple syrup with a knife and form in a forest of fall foliage." What do you think are Vermont's pop culture icons?

Live call-in discussion: A recent episode of Brave Little State looked at Vermont pop culture, and the music, food, art and politics that define Vermont. This hour, we're talking about Vermont's contributions to pop culture and how pop culture perceives Vermont.

Our guests are:

  • Sarah Nilsen, an associate professor in film and television studies at the University of Vermont
  • Jarad Greene, a cartoonist and the administrative and development coordinator at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction

Broadcast live on Friday, April 14, 2023, at noon.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
