Where to find eclipse glasses for free or cheap in Vermont

If you’re looking forward to safely viewing the eclipse this April, you’ll need special eclipse glasses or a solar viewer. Luckily, there are many ways to get glasses across the state.



For free

Most public schools in the path of totality will have glasses available to students, while public libraries have glasses for the general public. Check with your local library to see when they’re available.

Many towns will be handing out glasses during Town Meeting Day. St. Albans — located along the center of the path of totality, granting it the longest total eclipse possible — will be giving out glasses for free on Town Meeting Day and then will begin distributing them through local businesses, said Arleigh Young, planning and development coordinator at St. Albans City.

Vermont Public’s official event at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury will have free glasses to pass out.



For cheap

Burlington will have glasses available for $3 a pair at various locations throughout the city, said John Flanagan, communications director at Burlington City Arts. In some towns, like Waterbury, glasses are available now for cheap at local stores.

Many private events, such as those at Shelburne Museum and ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington, guarantee glasses as part of the price of admission. Make sure to check when purchasing tickets.

In March, Vermont Public will be giving glasses to donors during its membership drive, while But Why Fan Club members will receive But Why-branded glasses.



For any price

Finally, for those looking to purchase glasses or solar viewers online, the American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable vendors.

Note that a special solar filter is required to record or photograph the partial eclipse or view it through any kind of magnifying lens; glasses and filters are only enough to protect the naked eye (or a pair of prescription glasses).

The AAS also has advice on determining if your glasses or viewer is up to standard.

Glasses need to be worn at all times when looking at the partial eclipse. The only time it’s safe to remove them is during the total eclipse, when the sky turns dark, which only those in the path of totality will experience.

