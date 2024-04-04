Eclipse weather forecast: Vermont among 'most likely' places for clear skies along path of totality

April isn't typically the sunniest month in Vermont. But it looks like folks hoping for a clear view of the total solar eclipse on Monday will get their wish.

"We're looking at about as good of a day as you can expect for early April," said Matthew Clay with the National Weather Service in Burlington. "Looking at mostly sunny and dry conditions across the region, especially in the path of totality, so looking like it's going to be a really nice day with high temperatures in the 50s with light, northwest winds."

Clay said there will be a few stray cumulus clouds as well, but nothing that would impede a clear view of the eclipse Monday, which will occur around 3:30 p.m.

Vermont's favorable prospects make it an outlier in the national forecast. Along the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, clear skies are "most likely" in northern New England and upstate New York, the NOAA National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said in a Facebook post Thursday. Other areas along the path, including Texas, are looking at clouds.

Comments on the post and national news coverage indicate that some people are considering changing their travel plans to chase clear skies for the eclipse. Last-minute weather-based decisions could bring more visitors to Vermont.

Nothing is certain, however: "Expect forecast to change," the weather service added in bold red letters on its latest prediction.

The current Eye on the Sky weather forecast from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury notes that the sunny Monday forecast draws a contrast to this week's spring snow storm.

"Over the higher terrain, eclipse watchers will still have to make their way through the left-over snow," the forecast notes.

State officials expect roughly 160,000 people to visit Vermont for the eclipse.

