Be aware of planned road closures for the total solar eclipse

Some Vermont towns along the path of totality for the April 8 eclipse are closing roads to control traffic, limit mud-season damage, and create space for parking.

In Underhill, for example, two roads — Mountain Road and Stevensville Road — will only be open to local travel on the day of the eclipse, said Town Administrator Brad Holden, in order to discourage people from climbing Mount Mansfield at a time when the trails are vulnerable and emergency resources are strained.

“Even if hiking was allowed in April, which it’s not, the facilities aren’t large enough to accept lots of people,” Holden said.

Here are some of the road closures related to the eclipse that communities have announced.



Burlington

The state’s most populous city is turning a portion of Route 127 into a controlled parking zone on Monday, April 8, with shuttles taking visitors to and from Main Street. Park Street and some of the roads abutting it, as well as Battery Street, Lake Street and lower College Street near the waterfront, will also be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington will use part of Route 127 as a parking lot and close off about half of the roads in its downtown area.

South Burlington

On Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, Market Street between Dorset Street and City Hall will close at 1 p.m. and reopen at night. It will be open the day of the eclipse.



St. Johnsbury

A portion of Church Street and Main Street in front of the Fairbanks Museum will close from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, April 8.



Duxbury

Camel’s Hump Road will only be open to local traffic from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8 to discourage visitors from traveling to Camel’s Hump State Park.

Underhill

Mountain Road and Stevensville Road will be restricted to local traffic only on the day of the eclipse.



Huntington

Camel’s Hump Road will be open only to local traffic from Sunday, April 7 at 9 a.m. to Monday, April 8 at 4 p.m. This will be staffed and enforced, said Huntington Town Administrator Adam Argo.

