Apr. 8 | 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST
Text: 2024 Eclipse in Vermont. Vermont Public Logo. Graphic of moon phases over a black background.
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Monday, April 8, 2024
12:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury

Part of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium's Sun+Moon+YOU event.

Click here to reserve your free tickets.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. See the sun’s corona while you stand in the shadow of the moon during this incredible celestial event. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

The eclipse will occur between 3:20-3:30 p.m. with the totality estimated at 3:29 p.m. Join us outside of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium for family-friendly activities begining at noon:

  • Create eclipse chalk art.
  • Free solar eclipse glasses (while supplies last).
  • Meet and greet and photo opportunity with Jane Lindholm, host and executive producer of Buy Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids from 1-1:30 p.m. and again from 4 - 4:30 p.m.
  • From 3-4 p.m. join the audience of our live broadcast with But Why host and executive producer, Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium. They will guide us through the total solar eclipse and share commentary drawing on history, science, and the astonishing experience of being in the path of totality!

Click here to reserve your free tickets.
