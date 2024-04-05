Solar eclipse in Vermont: The latest updates

April isn't typically the sunniest month in Vermont. But it looks like folks hoping for a clear view of the total solar eclipse on Monday will get their wish.

"We're looking at about as good of a day as you can expect for early April," said Matthew Clay with the National Weather Service in Burlington on Thursday. "Looking at mostly sunny and dry conditions across the region, especially in the path of totality, so looking like it's going to be a really nice day with high temperatures in the 50s with light, northwest winds."

Clay said there will be a few stray cumulus clouds as well, but nothing that would impede a clear view of the eclipse Monday, which will occur around 3:30 p.m.

Vermont's favorable prospects make it an outlier in the national forecast. Along the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, the "best chances for clear viewing" are in northern New England and parts of Missouri and Indiana, the NOAA National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said in a Facebook post Friday.

Even though it may be sunny in Vermont, it's not a good day for a hike. Many of the trails are closed for mud season anyway, and the recent snowstorm means winter conditions persist around mountain summits. Emergency responders are worried that eclipse traffic will make it harder than usual to rescue anyone who needs help.