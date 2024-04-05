LIVE UPDATES
Solar eclipse in Vermont: The latest updates
- The weather forecast for Monday is partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.
- Totality will begin in Vermont at about 3:26 p.m. Monday, depending on a viewer's precise location. Here's a map.
- To receive the state's eclipse-related traffic and safety alerts this weekend and Monday, text VTECLIPSE to 888777.
- Thousands of people are coming to Vermont to experience the eclipse. The state has been planning on up to 160,000 visitors.
- Fuel or charge your vehicle this weekend, and if you are out driving Monday — especially in the hours after the eclipse — have food, water and a paper map. Be ready for traffic delays.
- Still making plans? Peruse this list of eclipse events.
- You can watch the eclipse in real time Monday via Vermont Public's livestream from St. Johnsbury.
Check out our eclipse-inspired playlist
The April 8 eclipse will be a feast for the eyes, but what about the ears?
Treat your ears to some sun-and-moon music with this playlist curated by Vermont Public Classical's Helen Lyons.
Vermont courthouses, other community institutions will close for eclipse
Traffic concerns have led Vermont to shut down some courthouses for the day.
Courthouses in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans, Caledonia, Essex and Washington counties are physically closed Monday, according to the Vermont Judiciary. (Anyone who needs to apply for a relief from abuse order may do so by calling 1-800-540-9990.)
All courthouses statewide will be closed from 3:15-3:45 p.m.
There's no school Monday in Chittenden, Grand Isle and Franklin counties, as well as at many other schools in the path of totality.
Town offices in some communities are closed for the day or closing early, and some banks and doctor's offices are closing or have limited hours. Scheduled trash and recycling pickup may be moved to another day.
Viewing the eclipse in Burlington? Both of the City Market grocery store locations will be closed Monday.
Monday's weather looks good
April isn't typically the sunniest month in Vermont. But it looks like folks hoping for a clear view of the total solar eclipse on Monday will get their wish.
"We're looking at about as good of a day as you can expect for early April," said Matthew Clay with the National Weather Service in Burlington on Thursday. "Looking at mostly sunny and dry conditions across the region, especially in the path of totality, so looking like it's going to be a really nice day with high temperatures in the 50s with light, northwest winds."
Clay said there will be a few stray cumulus clouds as well, but nothing that would impede a clear view of the eclipse Monday, which will occur around 3:30 p.m.
Vermont's favorable prospects make it an outlier in the national forecast. Along the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, the "best chances for clear viewing" are in northern New England and parts of Missouri and Indiana, the NOAA National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said in a Facebook post Friday.
Even though it may be sunny in Vermont, it's not a good day for a hike. Many of the trails are closed for mud season anyway, and the recent snowstorm means winter conditions persist around mountain summits. Emergency responders are worried that eclipse traffic will make it harder than usual to rescue anyone who needs help.
The total eclipse is over
At 3:31 p.m. the total eclipse has left Vermont, though the partial eclipse — visible with eclipse glasses or a pinhole camera, will remain visible until 4:37 p.m.
Totality has reached Vermont
The total eclipse has reached Vermont.
Just before 3:26 p.m., the moon's shadow has enveloped Grand Isle and South Hero, followed seconds later by Alburgh, Isle La Motte, North Hero, a western portion of Colchester and a northwestern portion of South Burlington.