Solar eclipse in Vermont: The latest updates

April McCullum / Vermont Public The courthouse on Main Street in Burlington contains the Vermont Superior Court civil division for Chittenden County.

Traffic concerns have led Vermont to shut down some courthouses for the day.

Courthouses in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans, Caledonia, Essex and Washington counties are physically closed Monday, according to the Vermont Judiciary. (Anyone who needs to apply for a relief from abuse order may do so by calling 1-800-540-9990.)

All courthouses statewide will be closed from 3:15-3:45 p.m.

There's no school Monday in Chittenden, Grand Isle and Franklin counties, as well as at many other schools in the path of totality.

Town offices in some communities are closed for the day or closing early, and some banks and doctor's offices are closing or have limited hours. Scheduled trash and recycling pickup may be moved to another day.

Viewing the eclipse in Burlington? Both of the City Market grocery store locations will be closed Monday.