Important notice regarding Vermont Public eclipse glasses

Recent reports about counterfeit solar eclipse viewing glasses prompted Vermont Public to take a look at the sourcing of the eclipse glasses that were purchased and branded for our organization and offered to members as thank-you gifts during the most recent fundraiser, among other uses. We discovered that the manufacturer of the glasses we received is not on the American Astronomical Society’s list of authorized dealers.

The manufacturer has provided independent testing certification that their glasses meet the ISO 12312-2 standard. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are encouraging those who received eclipse glasses from Vermont Public — or any source other than the ones verified by the AAS — to follow the American Astronomical Society recommendation to test your glasses before use. Here are the steps that will walk you through it.

We are taking this matter very seriously as the trust and well-being of our audience is our highest priority. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us at hello@vermontpublic.org.