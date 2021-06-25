Choral Hour from Vermont Public Classical

-
This week's choral hour features repertoire from the 19th & 20th centuries, and sing along with Brahms and Faure.
Celebrate Juneteenth with Eric Brooks as he presents an entire program devoted to African American Spirituals.
Join host Eric Brooks for a journey through polyphonic singing, From Guillaume Dufay to Eric Whitacre.
Music from Elizabethan England to the present day is featured on this week's VPR Choral Hour.
Sing along with Franz Schubert, and enjoy works of Percy Grainger, Edward Elgar, and Arnold Schoenberg on this week's VPR Choral Hour, hosted by Eric Brooks.
Montpelier native Eric Brooks will be filling in as guest host of the VPR Choral Hour while VPR Classical host Linda Radtke takes some time away from the program.
This week on the VPR Choral Hour, host Eric Brooks features beloved works by English and Irish Composers, including singalong of Ralph Vaughan Williams's Mass in g.
Help us welcome interim host, Eric Brooks, and enjoy a singalong by Liszt on this week's VPR Choral Hour!
Celebrate Passover, Easter, and Earth Day on this week's VPR Choral Hour: Sunday 4/17 at 11am and Tuesday 4/19 at 8pm.
Sing along with Schubert, Dvorak, and Bach on this week's VPR Choral Hour