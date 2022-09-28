Choral Hour 10/02 & 10/04: Sing Along with Brahms's Beautiful German Requiem

This week's episode of the Choral Hour with Linda Radtke features a sing-along of Movements 1-5 of Johannes Brahms's Ein Deutsches Requiem. Randall Thompson's beloved Alleluia and a short work by British composer Julian Bond round out the program. Enjoy the Choral Hour on Vermont Public Classical Sunday mornings at 11, rebroacast Tuesday evenings at 8.

Download the Sing-along music here (please note: the file is large, 60 pages)

Johannes Brahms - Ein Deutsches Requiem Mvts 1-5

Happy Singing!