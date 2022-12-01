Choral Hour 12/4 & 12/6: Hallelujah, it's a Handel Sing-Along!

The wait is over! The holidays are upon us, and this week on the Choral Hour, host Linda Radtke gets us in the mood to celebrate with a Handel Messiah sing-along. We'll also hear about the many holiday choral concerts coming up during this festive season. There are more musical gifts under the tree this week as well, with music by Mozart, Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Palestrina.

Download the Sing-along music here:

G. F. Handel - Messiah Part 1 & Halleujah Chorus