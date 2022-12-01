© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Right now your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to Producers Circle members from Cornwall! This is a limited time opportunity so act now!

linda-radtke-vpr-choral-hour.jpg
Choral Hour

Choral Hour 12/4 & 12/6: Hallelujah, it's a Handel Sing-Along!

Published December 1, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST
Messiah-titlepage.jpg
U.S. Public Domain
/

The wait is over! The holidays are upon us, and this week on the Choral Hour, host Linda Radtke gets us in the mood to celebrate with a Handel Messiah sing-along. We'll also hear about the many holiday choral concerts coming up during this festive season. There are more musical gifts under the tree this week as well, with music by Mozart, Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Palestrina.

Download the Sing-along music here:
G. F. Handel - Messiah Part 1 & Halleujah Chorus

Tags
Choral Hour Choral Hour from Vermont Public Classical
Helen Lyons
Vermont Public Classical’s morning host, Helen Lyons, is a Williston native. She holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
See stories by Helen Lyons