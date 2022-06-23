© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
linda-radtke-vpr-choral-hour.jpg
Choral Hour

Choral Hour 6/26 & 6/28: Sing Along with Faure & Brahms!

Published June 23, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
Faure1907.jpg
U.S. Public Domain
/

Join guest host Eric Brooks for this week's Choral Hour on Vermont Public Classical, and bask in the beauty of choral works from the 19th and 20th centuries. Featuring a lesser-known piece by Poulenc, Benjamin Britten's rarely performed A.M.D.G., and sing-alongs of two beloved works from the late 19th century, by Gabriel Faure and Johannes Brahms. Arvo Part and Stravinsky round out this beautiful hour of choral music!

Tune in to the Choral Hour on Vermont Public Classical Sunday morning at 11, and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8.

Download the scores to sing-along here:

Gabriel Faure - Cantique de Jean Racine

Johannes Brahms - Ein Deutsches Requiem - Wie Lieblich sind Deine Wohnungen

Enjoy!

Tags

Choral Hour Choral Hour from Vermont Public Classical
Helen Lyons
VPR Classical’s morning host, Helen Lyons, is a Williston native. She holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
See stories by Helen Lyons