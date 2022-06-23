Choral Hour 6/26 & 6/28: Sing Along with Faure & Brahms!

Join guest host Eric Brooks for this week's Choral Hour on Vermont Public Classical, and bask in the beauty of choral works from the 19th and 20th centuries. Featuring a lesser-known piece by Poulenc, Benjamin Britten's rarely performed A.M.D.G., and sing-alongs of two beloved works from the late 19th century, by Gabriel Faure and Johannes Brahms. Arvo Part and Stravinsky round out this beautiful hour of choral music!

Tune in to the Choral Hour on Vermont Public Classical Sunday morning at 11, and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8.

Download the scores to sing-along here:

Gabriel Faure - Cantique de Jean Racine

Johannes Brahms - Ein Deutsches Requiem - Wie Lieblich sind Deine Wohnungen

Enjoy!