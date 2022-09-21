Choral Hour September 25 & 27: Sing-Along with Haydn!

This week on the Choral Hour we honor Queen Elizabeth II's legacy with Coronation Anthems by George Frederic Handel and William Walton. Haydn's Te Deum provides our sing-along fun; you can download the music below. Robert Nathaniel Dett, Orlando Gibbons, and Salamone Rossi round out the program. We'll also find out about more upcoming auditions for local choirs.

Tune in to the Choral Hour, Sunday morning at 11 and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8.

Download: Franz Joseph Haydn - Te Deum