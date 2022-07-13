Choral Hour 7/17 & 7/19: Mozart's Great Mass in c & Ave Verum Corpus

Enjoy (and sing along with) Mozart's truly Great Mass in c minor this week on the Vermont Public Classical Choral Hour. Join guest host Eric Brooks in an hour that will also include music by Michael Haydn and Mozart's sublimely uplifting "Ave Verum Corpus," this week's second sing-along.

Belt it out with Mozart this Sunday morning at 11 and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8 on Vermont Public Classical.

Download the Sing-Along music here:

W. A. Mozart - Great Mass in c K427

W. A. Mozart - Ave Verum Corpus K618

Happy singing!