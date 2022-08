Hear works by Samuel Barber, Percy Grainger, J.S. Bach, and sing along to Handel's Coronation Anthem. And celebrate American composer Sarah Rimkus with her work, "My Heart is like a singing bird"—this Sunday morning at 11 a.m., and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., on Vermont Public Classical.

Download the Sing-along music here:

George Frederic Handel - Coronation Anthem—My Heart is Inditing