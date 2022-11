This week on the Vermont Public Classical Choral Hour, join host Linda Radtke for a sing-along of Gabriel Fauré's Requiem. Linda also brings us a discovery from her summer music festival travels, Paul Moravec's Sanctuary Road, an oratorio about the Underground Railroad. Tune in for the Choral Hour Sunday Morning at 11, rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8.

Download the sing-along music here

Gabriel Fauré - Requiem op. 48