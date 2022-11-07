Highlights from Vermont Public's midterm election debates for the last-minute voter
After months of campaign events, political ads and debates, Election Day is finally here. This hour, we'll share highlights from Vermont Public's October debate series with the major-party candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor. The candidates cover many of the issues driving Vermonters to the polls this midterm election: housing, inflation, climate change, the opioid epidemic and more.
Debates featured in today's show:
- U.S. House: Democrat Becca Balint vs. Republican Liam Madden
Full Debate | Highlights
- U.S. Senate: Republican Gerald Malloy vs. Democrat Peter Welch
Full Debate | Highlights
- Governor: Republican Gov. Phil Scott vs. Democrat Brenda Siegel
Full Debate | Highlights
- Lieutenant Governor: Republican Joe Benning vs. Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman
Full Debate | Highlights
Broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at noon.
