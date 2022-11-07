Highlights from Vermont Public's midterm election debates for the last-minute voter

After months of campaign events, political ads and debates, Election Day is finally here. This hour, we'll share highlights from Vermont Public's October debate series with the major-party candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor. The candidates cover many of the issues driving Vermonters to the polls this midterm election: housing, inflation, climate change, the opioid epidemic and more.

Debates featured in today's show:



Broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.