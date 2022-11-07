© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Highlights from Vermont Public's midterm election debates for the last-minute voter

Published November 7, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST
Election day is upon us -- it's time to vote! This hour, we'll recap the highlights from Vermont Public's October debates with the major-party candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, US House, and US Senate.

After months of campaign events, political ads and debates, Election Day is finally here. This hour, we'll share highlights from Vermont Public's October debate series with the major-party candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor. The candidates cover many of the issues driving Vermonters to the polls this midterm election: housing, inflation, climate change, the opioid epidemic and more.

Debates featured in today's show:

Broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at noon.

