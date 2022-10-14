2022 Midterm Election Debate: Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel for Vermont Governor

This hour, Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the major-party candidates for Vermont governor. It's the third in a series of four live debates from Vermont Public this month, ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Find a full debate schedule here.

The candidates in the debate are:



Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.