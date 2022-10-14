© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gerald Malloy and Peter Welch debate for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

2022 Midterm Election Debate: Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel for Vermont Governor

Published October 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT
Two photos side by side: on the left, a white man in blue shirt smiles at the camera in front of a green background; on the right, a white woman in a dark blazer and white shirt wearing glasses smiles at the camera in front of a brick wall.
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public
Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the candidates for Vermont governor: Republican incumbent Phil Scott, and Democratic nominee Brenda Siegel.

This hour, Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the major-party candidates for Vermont governor. It's the third in a series of four live debates from Vermont Public this month, ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Find a full debate schedule here.

The candidates in the debate are:

    Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

    Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

