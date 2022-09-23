Vermont Public's 2022 midterm election debates: How to listen, watch & submit questions for candidates

Vermont's 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont Public will host a series of debates in October featuring the major-party candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor — and we want your questions for the candidates.



The debate schedule

All of the debates will air live during Vermont Edition's radio broadcast at noon. You can also watch the debates live at noon on the Vermont Public YouTube page. The debates will broadcast on our main TV channel the same day at 7 p.m. You can also listen in the Vermont Edition podcast feed.

The debates will be held live and in-person at the Vermont Public Winooski studios.

Find our debate guidelines here.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — U.S. House debate [Host: Connor Cyrus]



Thursday, Oct. 13 — U.S. Senate debate [Host: Mikaela Lefrak]



Tuesday, Oct. 18 — Governor debate [Host: Mikaela Lefrak]



Thursday, Oct. 20 — Lieutenant Governor debate [Host: Connor Cyrus]



Submit your questions

Each debate will leave time to pose questions from our audience. Here are a few ways you can share your questions for the candidates:



Leave a voicemail: Call 802-552-8899 and leave a message. Practice a few times before your call, and then introduce yourself, say where you live, and ask your question ... in the form of a question!

Call 802-552-8899 and leave a message. Practice a few times before your call, and then introduce yourself, say where you live, and ask your question ... in the form of a question! Write an email: Submit your question to us via email. Just send a note to vote@vermontpublic.org.

Submit your question to us via email. Just send a note to vote@vermontpublic.org. Record a voice memo: We like to include listener voices in our broadcast, but we can only accept questions that are around 30 seconds. We recommend you practice your question a few times, tell us your name and where you live, and then ask your question (again, in the form of a question!) You can use a smartphone's voice memo app to record, then email the file to vote@vermontpublic.org.

We like to include listener voices in our broadcast, but we can only accept questions that are around 30 seconds. We recommend you practice your question a few times, tell us your name and where you live, and then ask your question (again, in the form of a question!) You can use a smartphone's voice memo app to record, then email the file to vote@vermontpublic.org. Send us a message on social media: Send us a direct message on our Twitter page or Instagram feed.

More election information

The Vermont Secretary of State's website is your go-to source for information about the upcoming election. Head there to find out about voter registration and where your polling place is.

And find more of Vermont Public's Election 2022 coverage here (including Vermont Edition interviews with many of the candidates participating in these debates).