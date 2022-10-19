© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel debate for Governor.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

2022 Midterm Election Debate: Joe Benning and David Zuckerman for lieutenant governor

Published October 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
A photo of two men: to the left, a white man in a dark suit and light-colored shirt with a blue tie stands in front of the flag of Vermont; to the right, a white man in a white shirt and red tie stands in front a verdant, tree-filled background.
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public
Vermont Edition host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor: Republican state Sen. Joe Benning, left, and Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman.

This hour, Vermont Edition host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the major-party candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor. It's the fourth and final live debate in a series from Vermont Public this month, ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Find a full debate schedule here.

The candidates in the debate are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Election 2022Government & PoliticsJoe BenningDavid ZuckermanVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith