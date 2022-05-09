© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Wondering who's on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election? Which proposed state constitutional amendment does what? Check out our voter guide >>

Vermont Public's Election 2022 graphic
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

The 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont Public is your local source for trusted and independent coverage of the upcoming election and political issues affecting Vermont.

Debate Series

Vermont Public hosted four debates between candidates for statewide office in October:

Governor: Gov. Phil Scott vs. Brenda Siegel
Full Debate | Highlights

Lieutenant Governor: Joe Benning vs. David Zuckerman
Full Debate | Highlights

U.S. House: Becca Balint vs. Liam Madden
Full Debate | Highlights

U.S. Senate: Gerald Malloy vs. Peter Welch
Full Debate | Highlights

Voter Guide

Your one-stop shop for information on the candidates and issues in the Nov. 8 election.

More Election Coverage

Continue scrolling for all of our 2022 election coverage:

