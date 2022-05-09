Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public

The 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont Public is your local source for trusted and independent coverage of the upcoming election and political issues affecting Vermont.

Debate Series

Vermont Public hosted four debates between candidates for statewide office in October:

Governor: Gov. Phil Scott vs. Brenda Siegel

Full Debate | Highlights

Lieutenant Governor: Joe Benning vs. David Zuckerman

Full Debate | Highlights

U.S. House: Becca Balint vs. Liam Madden

Full Debate | Highlights

U.S. Senate: Gerald Malloy vs. Peter Welch

Full Debate | Highlights

Voter Guide

Your one-stop shop for information on the candidates and issues in the Nov. 8 election.

More Election Coverage

Continue scrolling for all of our 2022 election coverage:

