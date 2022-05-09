The 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont Public is your local source for trusted and independent coverage of the upcoming election and political issues affecting Vermont.
Debate Series
Vermont Public hosted four debates between candidates for statewide office in October:
Governor: Gov. Phil Scott vs. Brenda Siegel
Full Debate | Highlights
Lieutenant Governor: Joe Benning vs. David Zuckerman
Full Debate | Highlights
U.S. House: Becca Balint vs. Liam Madden
Full Debate | Highlights
U.S. Senate: Gerald Malloy vs. Peter Welch
Full Debate | Highlights
Voter Guide
Your one-stop shop for information on the candidates and issues in the Nov. 8 election.
More Election Coverage
Continue scrolling for all of our 2022 election coverage:
With the midterm election just weeks away, a nonpartisan student organization at Middlebury College is working to get out the youth vote.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District is seeking voter support to borrow $22 million to build an updated and more automated sorting center in Williston.
Host Connor Cyrus talks with a panel of political reporters about recent debates for the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor races, as well as constitutional amendments on Vermont ballots.
Vermont Edition host Connor Cyrus moderated a debate between Republican Joe Benning and Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman on Thursday, Oct. 20. Here are the highlights.
A number of political observers think the race for lieutenant governor this year might turn out to be the most competitive of Vermont’s eight statewide contests.
Vermont Edition host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor: Republican Joe Benning and Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman.
Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderated a debate between Republican Phil Scott and Democrat Brenda Siegel on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Here are the highlights.
Brenda Siegel says she'll make government work better for the low- and middle-income Vermonters who are struggling to get by.
A look at this week's top stories from around the state.
Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the candidates for Vermont governor: incumbent Republican Phil Scott and Democrat Brenda Siegel.