WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Becca Balint and Liam Madden debate for Vermont's U.S. House seat.

Vermont Edition

2022 Midterm Election Debate: Gerald Malloy and Rep. Peter Welch for U.S. Senate

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
To the left, a white man with gray hair stands in front of white columns wearing a gray suit; to the right, a white man in a blue shirt stands in front of a foliage-filled landscape
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public
Republican Gerald Malloy, left, debates Democratic nominee Rep. Peter Welch in the Vermont Public debate for the U.S. House.

Live at noon: This hour, Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the major-party candidates for U.S. Senate. The seat will become open with the retirement of longtime Sen. Patrick Leahy. It's the second in a series of live debates from Vermont Public this month, ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Find a full debate schedule here.

The candidates in the debate are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Election 2022
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
