Leahy’s Legacy: A Conversation with the Senator
From his groundbreaking election as the first Democrat voted into the Senate from Vermont, Patrick Leahy has not just been witness to history, he's had a hand in making it. In two wide-ranging conversations leading up to his retirement, Vermont Public's Jane Lindholm sat down with the Dean of the Senate to understand how Leahy frames his nearly half-century-long career as a Vermont senator, and what he hopes his legacy will be.
Premiering January 4th at 7p.m. on our main TV channel. Find out how to watch live.
Watch the full piece now:
Our coverage of Sen. Patrick Leahy:
After serving 48 years in the U.S. Senate, Patrick Leahy will officially be stepping down today. Leahy will be succeeded by Senator–elect Peter Welch.Leahy started his first term in 1975, and was the first Democrat ever to serve in the U.S. Senate from Vermont.
This hour, we look back at Sen. Patrick Leahy's 48 years in Washington as a representative of the Green Mountain State.
After eight terms in Congress, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, 82, is preparing to leave this institution.Vermont Public’s Elodie Reed has this postcard from one of his final days on the Hill.
Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with Sen. Patrick Leahy about his recently published memoir, "The Road Taken," as he approaches the end of eight terms in the Senate.
Sen. Patrick Leahy has been hospitalized for observation and testing.
Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the candidates for U.S. Senate: Republican Gerald Malloy and Democrat Rep. Peter Welch.
After serving 48 years in the U.S. Senate, Patrick Leahy is retiring at the end of his term in early January. He's written a book about his experiences called, The Road Taken.
Sen. Patrick Leahy says he plans to be on the Senate floor this week — and potentially cast a decisive vote — for legislation allocating almost half a trillion dollars for climate change and health care initiatives.
Sen. Patrick Leahy broke his hip last week during a fall at his home in northern Virginia. According to his office, the 82-year-old is recovering, but for older adults, federal data shows falls can be dangerous.
Sen. Patrick Leahy. Leahy is recovering in a Washington area hospital after surgery to repair a broken hip, according to a statement from his office. Leahy fell at his house in Virginia Wednesday night.