Vermont Edition

Democrat Brenda Siegel on making housing, drug policy the center of her bid for governor

Published September 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
Democrat Brenda Siegel talks with Vermont Edition about her campaign for governor and challenging the Republican incumbent, Gov. Phil Scott.

Live call-in discussion: Brenda Siegel is the Democratic nominee for governor, facing incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott in the November election. This hour, we talk with candidate Siegel about her goals for the office, and her campaign priorities around housing, drug policy, climate change and more.

Our guest is:

  • Brenda Siegel, the Democratic nominee for Vermont governor in the Nov. 8 election

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

