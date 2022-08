Liam Madden, a U.S. Marine and Iraq War veteran who works in the renewable energy sector, and who identifies as an independent, beat out the other candidates in Tuesday's three-way Republican primary by more than 10% of the vote. He will face off in the U.S. House race against Becca Balint, a progressive Democrat who was the first woman to serve as Vermont's Senate president pro tem.

