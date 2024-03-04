Vermont Town Meeting Day liveblog 2024: Get all the latest updates here

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public The Wildcat Cheerleaders of Bethel Youth Sports hype up Town Meeting Day voters in the gym of White River Valley Union Middle School on March 5, 2024.

At Bethel's town meeting, voters considered their municipal budget, funds for the food shelf and library, and whether to eliminate the office of town lister.

First, though, residents and local officials received some encouragement from their very own "local democracy cheerleaders."

The Wildcat Cheerleaders of Bethel Youth Sports are made up of local 2nd-through 5th-graders. Their presence is among the town's initiatives to get people engaged with town meeting.

Middle-school-age students were also on hand to provide child care, and to run microphones to voters who wanted to speak.

Another, longer-running initiative to get voters in the door: free pie.

"A few years ago, the Town Meeting Committee decided they were going to try to get more people to come, so they figured, food brings people!" said pie coordinator Jean Burnham, laughing. Burnham was Bethel's assistant town clerk who previously served as town clerk for 48 years.

Among the pies was something called crimson pie, which resident Tim Brennan says his wife made.

"Crimson pie is a blueberry-cranberry combination," he said. "Homemade crust, and homemade whipped cream. So it's all – it's practically health food, really. Two slices, really, you need 'em!"

Post-pie and cheerleading, Bethel voters did get down to business, starting with passing a nearly $3 million budget.

Among the most debated topics was an additional appropriation to the Bethel Area Food Shelf. The volunteer-run organization serves not only Bethel but Barnard, Pittsfield and Stockbridge.

"Our neighbors self-select when they come to – when they choose to use the Bethel Area Food Shelf," said Cindy Metcalf, one of the food shelf's managers. "We don't pry into their situations or ask for proof that they need the help.... We understand they wouldn't be going to the food shelf if they didn't need support, we understand it takes courage to ask for help. Our neighbors typically come to us because they have few alternatives. And we welcome each of them with dignity and respect."

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public Among the items Bethel voters were weighing on Town Meeting Day was whether to remove an elected lister position and replace it with a professional assessor.



And Metcalf, along with fellow food shelf manager Lisa Warhol, says there's more need due to pandemic-era federal benefits ending, plus rising grocery costs and last summer's flooding.

"We anticipate needing to raise $91,500 in 2024 to support our food procurement and operating expenses," Warhol said. "This represents a nine [point] increase over our 2023 budget."

Bethel voters were asked to give a total of $30,000 to the food shelf this year — $5,000 in the town budget, then an additional $25,000 appropriation.

Some voters questioned whether this amount was too high, and whether the food shelf could ensure its services were being used by those who truly need it. But an amendment to reduce the additional appropriation to $5,000 failed.

The original $25,000 appropriation for the food shelf passed, as did the $5,000 included in the town budget.