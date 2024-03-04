Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

LIVE UPDATES

Vermont Town Meeting Day liveblog 2024: Get all the latest updates here

Published March 4, 2024 at 9:23 AM EST
People sit in a room facing a table placed under a basketball hoop
1 of 27  — brookfield-town-meeting-vermontpublic-dunn-20240305
Brookfield voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Mike Dunn / Vermont Public
People stand in a room, with some on stairs, in front of a quilt that says Brookfield
2 of 27  — brookfield-town-meeting-vermontpublic-dunn-20240305
Brookfield voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Mike Dunn / Vermont Public
Three smiling women, two holding signs that say "Emma Mulvaney-Stanak for Mayor," stand outside.
3 of 27  — Emma-stanak-CD-mattison-rachel-siegel-burlington-mayor-vermontpublic-zmcdonald-20240405.JPG
CD Mattison, Emma Mulvaney-Stanak and Rachel Siegel stand outside the Burlington Electric Department, where voters in Ward 5 are casting their ballots, on March 5.
Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public
A group of people holding signs that read "Joan for Mayor. All hands on deck" stand in a parking lot.
4 of 27  — Joan-shannon-supporters-mayor-race-burlington-vermontpublic-zmcdonald-20240305.JPG
Joan Shannon, the Democratic candidate for mayor of Burlington, and supporters greet voters outside Sustainability Academy in Burlington on Tuesday, March 5.
Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public
Amelia Rodriguez, 12, Ali Chernovetz, 11, Rico Canales, 12, Harvest Barsalow, 11, Mercedes Keith, 12, and Nevaeh Nash serve food at Greensboro town meeting to raise money for a sixth grade trip. They'll either go to Six Flags or an escape room — depending on how much money they can make.
5 of 27  — kids-greensboro-vermont-public-poux-20240305.JPG
Amelia Rodriguez, 12, Ali Chernovetz, 11, Rico Canales, 12, Harvest Barsalow, 11, Mercedes Keith, 12, and Nevaeh Nash serve food at Greensboro town meeting to raise money for a sixth grade trip. They'll either go to Six Flags or an escape room — depending on how much money they can make.

Sabine Poux / Vermont Public
People sit in folding chairs and talk with one another. Some of them are wearing face masks
6 of 27  — greensboro-town-meeting-vermont-public-poux-20240305.JPG
Greensboro voters gather for town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Sabine Poux / Vermont Public
A man in a blue button up shirt holding a piece of pie talks to two adults on either side of him. In the background, other groups of people talk. A basketball hoop and climbing wall are behind them.
7 of 27  — johnsontmd-eric-nuse-vermontpublic-stephens-20240305.jpg
Eric Nuse talks with other Johnson residents in the Johnson Elementary School gymnasium ahead of Town Meeting Day voting. Nuse, a retired warden, later contributed a few times through public comment regarding crime in the town and state.
Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public
Several people sit in metal folding chairs looking up ahead.
8 of 27  — johsnon-town-meeting-crowd-2024-vermontpublic-Stephens-20240305.jpg
Around 100 Johnson residents gathered at Johnson Elementary School on March 5, 2024 for the annual Town Meeting Day. This was the first time the town officially met since the July 2023 flooding, which hit the town hard. Resident comments throughout the day touched on topics including flood recovery, increased crime in the state, education and town spending.
Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public
A woman wearing a gray jacket with black and red lines holds two small knitting needles, threading purple yarn together.
9 of 27  — johnsontmd2024-jessica-bickford-vermontpublic-stephens-20240305.jpg
Jessica Bickford was one of a handful of people knitting to pass the time at Johnson's Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. There were also iPads and sketchbooks spotted in the crowd.
Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public
Bowls of chips and salad mix sit on a counter, with several boxes of pizza in the background
10 of 27  — johnsontmd2024-lunchbreak-vermontpublic-stephens-20240305.jpg
Johnson paused their Town Meeting Day for a lunch break of pizza and other food to fuel up before returning to discuss articles 10 and 11, which were related to a proposition to merge the town of Johnson with the village of Johnson.
Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public
People sit in rows of folding chairs, many raising their hands
11 of 27  — Cambridge-town-meeting-select-board-pay-VermontPublic-Giles-20240305
Cambridge town meeting attendees vote on whether to increase pay for the select board on March 5, 2024.
Abagael Giles / Vermont Public
Nine cheerleaders in green outfits hold up signs and poms on a stage
12 of 27  — bethel-cheerleaders-vermontpublic-reed-20240305.jpg
The Wildcat Cheerleaders of Bethel Youth Sports hype up Town Meeting Day voters in the gym of White River Valley Union Middle School on March 5, 2024.
Elodie Reed / Vermont Public
Slices of pie sit on paper plates
13 of 27  — bethel-pie-vermontpublic-reed-20240305.jpg
The multitudinous pie options at Bethel's town meeting.
Elodie Reed / Vermont Public
A woman leans over a table and cuts a pie
14 of 27  — bethel-pie-jean-burnham-vermontpublic-reed-20240305.jpg
Jean Burnham served as Bethel's town clerk for 48 years before retiring in 2018. She's since returned as assistant town clerk, and on Town Meeting Day, is in charge of the pie table.
Elodie Reed / Vermont Public
Two people sit on folding chairs, one with a Bethel town report.
15 of 27  — bethel-town-meeting-vermontpublic-reed-20240305.jpg
Among the items Bethel voters are weighing on Town Meeting Day is whether to remove an elected lister position and replace it with a professional assessor.
Elodie Reed / Vermont Public
A line of people stand in a gymnasium.
16 of 27  — Emily-Nummer-Salix-Gac-vermontpublic-reed-20240305.jpg
Emily Nummer, 31, entertains 13-month-old daughter Salix Gac at Bethel's town meeting Tuesday. While town meeting organizers are offering child care, it's for preschool age and above. Plus, Nummer says, she wants Salix "to learn about her civic duty."
Elodie Reed / Vermont Public
Jan Sanders collects paper ballots during the floor vote for Cambridge’s open Select Board seat during town meeting on March 5, 2024. Teelah Hall faced off against Rick Fletcher and won 150 to 45.
17 of 27  — jan-sanders-cambridge-town-meeting-vermontpublic-giles-20240305.jpg
Jan Sanders collects paper ballots during the floor vote for Cambridge’s open Select Board seat during town meeting on March 5, 2024. Teelah Hall faced off against Rick Fletcher and won 150 to 45.
Abagael Giles / Vermont Pulbic
A door is partially open showing people sitting in rows of chairs.
18 of 27  — johnson-town-meeting-vermont-public-lexi-krupp-20240305.jpg
About 100 people gathered at the Johnson Elementary School for Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public
A man with a microphone speaks as he's surrounded by people.
19 of 27  — johnsontownmeetingday2024-vermontpublic-stephens-20240305.JPG
A Johnson resident speaks during Town Meeting Day on March 5, 2024.
Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public
Baked goods sit on a table.
20 of 27  — alices-pie-johnsontmd-vermontpublic-stephens-20240305.JPG
Refreshments are pictured during Johnson's Town Meeting Day on March 5, 2024.
Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public
People stand near white voting booths with red edges and an image of the American flag with the word vote
21 of 27  — Montpelier-town-meeting-voting-VermontPublic-Dougherty-20240305
Voting is underway in Montpelier for the presidential primary as well as town meeting items on March 5, 2024. Local decisions include a mayoral election and a “just cause” eviction measure.
Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public
A man opens a door to a white building. A sign reads "Ballot vote in the basement."
22 of 27  — vote-sign-londonderry-vermont-public-howard-weiss-tisman-20240305.jpg
Voters in Londonderry gathered on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 for town meeting.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public
Several people stand outside of a white town hall building
23 of 27  — Londonderry-town-meeting-day-VermontPublic-Weiss-tisman-20240305
Londonderry residents meet at the town hall for Town Meeting Day on March 5, 2024.
Vermont Public
Two people sit at a table in front of a stage. Behind them a screen reads "Welcome to town meeting."
24 of 27  — londonderry-town-meeting-treasurer-administrator-Vermont-Public-howard-weiss-tisman-20240305.jpg
Londonderry town treasurer Tina Labeau and town administrator Shane O’Keefe welcome voters to town meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public
People standing under a tent. One is holding a large sign.
25 of 27  — londonderry-residents-chatting-town-meeting-Vermont-Public-Howard-Weiss-Tisman-20230305.jpg
Londonderry residents discuss a pending wastewater vote before town meeting starts on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public
A woman stands next to a table with refreshments and bingo cards.
26 of 27  — vermontpublic-news-hardwickTMD1-poux-20240305.jpg
Rose Friedman of the nonprofit Civic Standard runs Town Meeting Day bingo in Hardwick.
Sabine Poux / Vermont Public
Someone holds up two cards.
27 of 27  — vermontpublic-news-hardwickTMD3-poux-20240305.jpg
The nonprofit Civic Standard offers Town Meeting Day bingo in Hardwick.
Sabine Poux / Vermont Public

Here's what you need to know:

  • Vermonters vote today in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
  • Local issues are also up for votes. School budgets — and property tax hikes — are dominating conversations in many towns, even though school boards statewide recently got legal permission to delay voting.
  • Voters are also considering town budgets and infrastructure bonds, electing mayors and select board members, and in some places dealing with the aftermath of the summer 2023 floods.
  • Cannabis retail sales and declarations of inclusion are on the ballot in some towns.
  • If you're not registered to vote, you can register today at your polling place.
RESULTS AND ANALYSIS

Richmond and Marshfield pass Gaza cease-fire resolutions

Link Copied

By Vermont Public Staff

Posted March 5, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST

Richmond voters approved a resolution today calling for an immediate, negotiated permanent cease-fire by Hamas and Israel in the ongoing conflict.

The resolution also calls for the release of all hostages and "the urgent implementation of humanitarian aid and reparations," and says the town is going on record against antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Voters approved the measure by voice vote, said Town Manager Josh Arenson.

A cease-fire resolution addressing Gaza and the West Bank was also approved in Marshfield, which held its town meeting Sunday. The moderator initially ruled that the introduction of the resolution was out of order, but was overruled, according to a summary of the meeting by Town Clerk Bobbi Brimblecombe.

A cease-fire resolution was also on the agenda in Newfane today.

More from Vermont Public: 67 Vermont lawmakers sign letter calling for Gaza cease-fire
from the field

Georgia considers a switch to Australian ballot

Link Copied

By Kennedy Connors and Jay Gershman, Community News Service

Posted March 5, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST
People stand in a line looking away from the camera
Kennedy Connors
/
Community News Service
Nearly 150 people voted in Georgia's town meeting on whether to pay taxes annually or quarterly, as well as the town budget.

Georgia had its first floor vote in three years on Tuesday after pausing the tradition during the pandemic. And today’s vote could be its last as the town decides whether to move to the Australian ballot system.

“It’s a tradition that we come here and make sure that our voices be heard,” said Heather Grimm, who has been coming to Town Meeting Day since 1998. She’s a local Boy Scouts scoutmaster, and members of her troop conducted the pledge of allegiance and assisted in handing the microphone out to audience members. 

“I look forward to doing this,” Grimm said. “I hope it continues for the next 20 years.”

“I think it brings a community of people together, some people that are really passionate about this and don’t want to lose it under any circumstances,” said Carl Laroe.

However, some voters were advocating for the change.

During discussion of the budget, one voter spoke up expressing concern about making the vote during the meeting. “There’s clearly not a majority of the town here,” she said. She spoke in favor of Australian ballots as they’d allow more people, and especially younger residents, to vote.

This story was produced in collaboration between Vermont Public and the Community News Service. The Community News Service is a student-powered partnership between the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program and community newspapers across Vermont.
RESULTS AND ANALYSIS

Londonderry approves staffing for short-term rental regulation

Link Copied

By Howard Weiss-Tisman

Posted March 5, 2024 at 3:23 PM EST
A woman speaks in front of a microphone
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Lois Osnow speaks in favor of a short-term rental administrator at Londonderry's town meeting on March 5, 2024.

In Londonderry, voters today approved the creation of a new short-term rental administrator.

The Windham County ski town has a new registration policy for short-term rentals, and at town meeting the select board asked for approval for a new town employee to manage it.

There was some pushback, but resident Lois Osnow said Londonderry has to get a handle on the growing numbers of Airbnbs and VRBOs.

“We have to deal with what’s going on in our community with the renters," Osnow said. "It’s here, and it’s now, and we have to address it."

The town hopes to pay for the administrator with new registration fees that kick in July 1.

More from Vermont Public: Short-term rentals are on the rise in Vermont. So are debates over how to regulate them.
RESULTS AND ANALYSIS

A greater need for the food shelf in Bethel

Link Copied

By Elodie Reed

Posted March 5, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST
Nine cheerleaders in green outfits hold up signs and poms on a stage
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The Wildcat Cheerleaders of Bethel Youth Sports hype up Town Meeting Day voters in the gym of White River Valley Union Middle School on March 5, 2024.

At Bethel's town meeting, voters considered their municipal budget, funds for the food shelf and library, and whether to eliminate the office of town lister.

First, though, residents and local officials received some encouragement from their very own "local democracy cheerleaders."

The Wildcat Cheerleaders of Bethel Youth Sports are made up of local 2nd-through 5th-graders. Their presence is among the town's initiatives to get people engaged with town meeting.

Middle-school-age students were also on hand to provide child care, and to run microphones to voters who wanted to speak.

Another, longer-running initiative to get voters in the door: free pie.

"A few years ago, the Town Meeting Committee decided they were going to try to get more people to come, so they figured, food brings people!" said pie coordinator Jean Burnham, laughing. Burnham was Bethel's assistant town clerk who previously served as town clerk for 48 years.

Among the pies was something called crimson pie, which resident Tim Brennan says his wife made.

"Crimson pie is a blueberry-cranberry combination," he said. "Homemade crust, and homemade whipped cream. So it's all – it's practically health food, really. Two slices, really, you need 'em!"

Post-pie and cheerleading, Bethel voters did get down to business, starting with passing a nearly $3 million budget.

Among the most debated topics was an additional appropriation to the Bethel Area Food Shelf. The volunteer-run organization serves not only Bethel but Barnard, Pittsfield and Stockbridge.

"Our neighbors self-select when they come to – when they choose to use the Bethel Area Food Shelf," said Cindy Metcalf, one of the food shelf's managers. "We don't pry into their situations or ask for proof that they need the help.... We understand they wouldn't be going to the food shelf if they didn't need support, we understand it takes courage to ask for help. Our neighbors typically come to us because they have few alternatives. And we welcome each of them with dignity and respect."

Two people sit on folding chairs, one with a Bethel town report.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Among the items Bethel voters were weighing on Town Meeting Day was whether to remove an elected lister position and replace it with a professional assessor.

And Metcalf, along with fellow food shelf manager Lisa Warhol, says there's more need due to pandemic-era federal benefits ending, plus rising grocery costs and last summer's flooding.

"We anticipate needing to raise $91,500 in 2024 to support our food procurement and operating expenses," Warhol said. "This represents a nine [point] increase over our 2023 budget."

Bethel voters were asked to give a total of $30,000 to the food shelf this year — $5,000 in the town budget, then an additional $25,000 appropriation.

Some voters questioned whether this amount was too high, and whether the food shelf could ensure its services were being used by those who truly need it. But an amendment to reduce the additional appropriation to $5,000 failed.

The original $25,000 appropriation for the food shelf passed, as did the $5,000 included in the town budget.
from the field

Bethel gets cheerleaders for democracy

Link Copied

By Elodie Reed

Posted March 4, 2024 at 2:47 PM EST
In Bethel, about 150 people showed up in the town's middle school for the first in-person voting in three years.
Lexi Krupp
/
Vermont Public
In Bethel, about 150 people showed up in the town's middle school for the first in-person voting in three years.

For years, the town of Bethel has been working toward making its town meeting more inclusive and accessible.

Rebecca Sanborn Stone, a member of the Bethel Community Engagement and Town Meeting Committee, says the group was formed about a decade ago to address building accessibility problems.

"Like having so many people who wanted to get into town hall for town meeting, that the line stretched out in the street and there was nowhere to park," Sanborn Stone says. "Our town hall, while beautiful and historic, is not the most accessible building."

Town meeting has since moved to White River Valley Unified Middle School, in the gym.

And in addition to making the meeting more physically accessible, Sanborn Stone says the committee is focused on engaging more people in local decision-making — like offering free child care, publicizing where and where people can vote more widely, and serving up free pie.

More from Vermont Public: Middlesex is asking residents to fund a more accessible polling place this Town Meeting Day

"To really put out the message that this is about celebration and community and bringing people together," she says. "This is not just a day where you show up and argue about road salt or town budget."

The Bethel Community Engagement and Town Meeting Committee has also, for the first time, brought on the Wildcat Cheerleaders of Bethel Youth Sports.

"Cheering is about supporting people who are doing great things," said Robynn Martin, the coach of the BYS Wildcat Cheerleaders, in a written statement. "We're so excited to be the world's first 'local democracy' cheerleaders and bring the Wildcat spirit to people who are voting and making Bethel better."

In the future, Sanborn Stone says town meeting could become even more accessible and inclusive through wider use of plain language.

"We've focused on really simple, clear, plain language graphics and posters to share over social media and simple texts and posts to put into Front Porch Forum and things like that," she says. "There's still a long way to go. And I would love to see our committee and our other towns really innovate with this and work on what the agendas and warnings look like, what the reports look like."

Bethel's town meeting takes place Tuesday. Pie, coffee and a community fair start at 9 a.m., and the meeting's "opening ceremony" with local democracy cheerleading begins at 9:45 a.m.

What we're watching this Town Meeting Day

Link Copied
Posted March 4, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST

Break out your town report booklet and your biggest casserole dish: Town Meeting Day is tomorrow!

Vermont’s cherished town meeting tradition brings people together in the same room for some old-fashioned democracy.

You’ll consider a whole host of local issues, from town road repairs to select board and mayoralcandidates. In towns that were hard-hit by last year’s floods, it’ll be a good time to take stock of recovery.

School spending this year has become somewhat of a confusing mess. With property taxes projected to rise in the double digits, some school boards delayed their votes in order to reduce spending, while others have made last-minute cuts to their proposed budgets. In communities that are going ahead with votes this week, the fate of school budgets will be closely watched. Some places will also weigh difficult decisions over costly school construction and the prospect of closing their small schools.

In other trends: More towns this year may decide to allow cannabis sales, and another handful of communities may join a long list of towns officially condemning racism and other forms of discrimination.

Tuesday is also Vermont’s presidential primary election, where you’ll have the chance to select a Republican or Democratic nominee for president. (One Republican candidate campaigned here over the weekend.) Regardless of what day your town meeting is, primary voting is Tuesday. Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Pssst: This is a big election year, and we want your input! Tell us what you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for your vote.

Prep for Town Meeting Day with Vermont Public's guide

Link Copied
Posted March 4, 2024 at 9:19 AM EST

It’s almost time for Vermont’s Town Meeting Day, and Vermont Public wants to help you feel prepared and confident.

Whether you’re a new Vermonter or a seasoned local voter, town meeting can feel overwhelming — school and town reports are thick, and there are endless variations on how things are done from town to town. Take it from us: Even journalists sometimes feel our eyes start to glaze over when we’re sorting through tax rates.

We’ve put together a guide to help! Here’s everything you always wanted to know about Town Meeting Day but were too afraid to ask.

One final thing: Town Meeting Day is serious business, but also, it's fun. You can print out and take this card with you, or save it on your phone, and share your results on social media (tag Vermont Public!).