Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Town Meeting Day 2024: Live Updates | Town Meeting Guide | Presidential Primary Guide


Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Town Meeting Day preview: From ballots to bridges to bees

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra MeyerAndrea LaurionDaniela Fierro
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST
Students at Woodbury Elementary School in Washington County cast votes in a mock Town Meeting Day in February.
Andrea Laurion
/
Vermont Public
Students at Woodbury Elementary School in Washington County cast votes in a mock town meeting in February.

It’s almost time for Vermont’s Town Meeting Day — the Super Bowl of local democracy. Tomorrow voters across the state will weigh in on local issues, and get to vote in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

We checked in on some of the issues being voted on in towns and cities across Vermont, from Greensboro to Winooski. We also heard about a relatively new tradition that has cropped up in many Vermont communities—the mock town meeting. About 50 students at Woodbury Elementary School in Washington County gathered in their cafeteria-gym to vote last month on which activities they would pursue and how to spend some school money. Carpentry and cooking beat out maple tree tapping and sewing, and playground equipment got more votes than a footbridge.

Our guests included:

  • Jeff Coslett, Cambridge select board chair, discussed the town's vote on moving to an Australian ballot
  • Jon Rauscher, Winooski public works director, on the city's $4.6 million bond to pay its share of the Main Street Bridge replacement
  • Jane Hoffman, member of the Greensboro Conservation Commission, on the vote to declare the town a "pollinator-friendly community"
  • Jack McCullough, Montpelier mayor, on the city's vote on just-cause evictions
  • Isabella May, a 16-year-old Brattleboro High School student, on voting for the first time

Broadcast at noon Monday, March 4, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro