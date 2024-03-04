Town Meeting Day preview: From ballots to bridges to bees

It’s almost time for Vermont’s Town Meeting Day — the Super Bowl of local democracy. Tomorrow voters across the state will weigh in on local issues, and get to vote in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

We checked in on some of the issues being voted on in towns and cities across Vermont, from Greensboro to Winooski. We also heard about a relatively new tradition that has cropped up in many Vermont communities—the mock town meeting. About 50 students at Woodbury Elementary School in Washington County gathered in their cafeteria-gym to vote last month on which activities they would pursue and how to spend some school money. Carpentry and cooking beat out maple tree tapping and sewing, and playground equipment got more votes than a footbridge.

Our guests included:



, Montpelier mayor, on the city's vote on just-cause evictions Isabella May, a 16-year-old Brattleboro High School student, on voting for the first time

Broadcast at noon Monday, March 4, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.