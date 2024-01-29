Vermont Public will cover the 2024 election by taking our cues from you

For the 2024 election, Vermont Public is committed to providing Vermonters with what you need to make informed decisions at the ballot box. We’re focused on the stakes of the election, and that starts by putting people — not preconceived ideas — at the center of our reporting process.

Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public

To do that, we’re taking our cues from you.

We’re adopting the “Citizens Agenda” model of campaign coverage, to ensure that YOUR concerns inform our candidate debates, voter guides and more.

We’re asking a simple question:



What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes?

Submit your answer below.

_

And as the year continues, we’ll work to answer your questions about voting through a partnership with America Amplified. You can submit your questions about voting here.

America Amplified Vermont Public will deepen its engagement with communities in Franklin and Orleans counties this year by partnering with other public radio stations across the country in an initiative called America Amplified Elections 2024. The initiative is hosted by WFYI in Indianapolis and is funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in traditionally underserved areas.

Here’s some of what you can expect from us during 2024:

Our signature debates, candidate interviews and ongoing coverage will focus on the issues you flag as important.

On Town Meeting Day, reporters and volunteers will be at the polls to hear what matters most to you.

We’re going to show up in every county in the lead up to the 2024 election — whether with live broadcasts or our flagship news shows such as Morning Edition, Vermont Edition, All Things Considered, The Frequency and Vermont This Week — or informal “office hours” with Vermont Public reporters, producers and hosts who will be eager to hear your perspectives. (Check back here soon for details.)

— or informal “office hours” with Vermont Public reporters, producers and hosts who will be eager to hear your perspectives. (Check back here soon for details.) We’re going to make a special effort to make it to counties such as Franklin and Orleans, where we know we need to have a stronger presence.

Want to help Vermont Public cover the 2024 election? Fill out this short survey and we'll get back to you soon.

As a statewide news outlet, Vermont Public will focus on covering races that affect all Vermonters. As an independent newsroom, we will center facts, fight disinformation and provide clear, understandable coverage of the issues you care about.

You are the key to how Vermont Public will approach election coverage in 2024. Thank you for helping to shape our election coverage, and for strengthening our democracy.