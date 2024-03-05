Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Town Meeting Day 2024: Live Updates | Presidential Primary Results


Vermont presidential primary results: Biden wins Democratic primary

Vermont Public
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:25 PM EST
People stand near white voting booths with red edges and an image of the American flag with the word vote
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Voting is underway in Montpelier for the presidential primary as well as town meeting items on March 5, 2024. Local decisions include a mayoral election and a “just cause” eviction measure.

President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Vermont, according to the Associated Press.

The news service called Vermont for Biden about 20 minutes after polls closed.

Loading...

Results are still to come in the Republican nominating contest between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who held a campaign rally in Vermont over the weekend.

