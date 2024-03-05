Vermont presidential primary results: Biden wins Democratic primary
President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Vermont, according to the Associated Press.
The news service called Vermont for Biden about 20 minutes after polls closed.
Results are still to come in the Republican nominating contest between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who held a campaign rally in Vermont over the weekend.
