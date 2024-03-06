Nearly a third of all school budgets fail on Town Meeting Day

School officials were bracing for a difficult Town Meeting Day – and they were right to.

A little over 30% of all school budgets were rejected on Tuesday, according to unofficial results compiled by the Vermont Superintendents and School Boards' associations. Twenty-nine budgets failed out of 93. That's a stunning number of defeats in a state where voters typically approve school budgets by large margins. For comparison, over the last decade, the worst year for school budgets was in 2014, when 14% of budgets failed on Town Meeting Day.

"Vermont cannot be a vibrant and resilient community without a strong public education system. Yesterday’s school district voting results indicate that, as a community, we have work to do in supporting our public education system and the taxpayers who fund it," the associations said in a joint statement.

Proposed prek-12 spending statewide increased by well over $200 million this year, and Vermonters at the ballot box wrestled with whether they could bear the double-digit property tax increases necessary to support their local schools.

Key cost drivers included soaring health insurance premiums — which alone account for an estimated $42 million increase in spending — more generous salaries and benefits, inflation, special education, and the retreat of federal pandemic-era aid.

Lawmakers and Gov. Phil Scott also worried that a property tax cap baked into Act 127, a recent retooling of Vermont’s education finance formula, had unintentionally encouraged school districts to maximize spending this year. And so with fewer than two weeks to go before Town Meeting Day, lawmakers passed, and Scott signed, a bill to eliminate that tax break and give school districts extra time to postpone their budget votes and cut their spending plans.

Ten school districts postponed their votes in response to the new law, according to the superintendents and school boards' associations. The most recent data from the Agency of Education suggests that the Legislature’s intervention has had a modest impact. The average projected property tax bill increase has decreased by only one percentage point, to 19%, thanks to a roughly $15 million reduction in proposed spending statewide.

Not all school districts traditionally vote on Town Meeting Day, and another 12 districts did not reschedule but are nevertheless slated to vote at a later date.

School budgets failed in the following districts on Tuesday:

- Addison Northwest SD

- Alburgh SD

- Barre UUSD

- Barstow USD

- Champlain Islands UUSD

- Champlain Valley SD

- Elmore/Morristown UUSD

- Enosburgh-Richford UUSD

- Fairfax SD

- Georgia SD

- Green Mountain USD

- Harwood UUSD

- Holland SD

- Kingdom East SD

- Lamoille North MUUSD (Elementary Budget)

- Ludlow - Mount Holly Unified Union SD

- Milton SD

- Missisquoi Valley SD

- Montpelier Roxbury SD

- Mount Abraham USD

- Northern Mountain Valley UUSD

- Otter Valley UUSD

- Paine Mountain SD

- Rutland Town SD

- Slate Valley UUSD

- South Burlington SD

- South Hero SD

- Springfield SD

- St. Johnsbury SD

This story will be updated.

