Vermont Public releases eight-part video series about local businesses by filmmaker Rocket as part of Made Here Fund

Vermont Public has launched ‘Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns’, an eight-part series of short films by filmmaker Rocket, as part of the station's Made Here Fund .

Rocket is a storyteller and the driving force behind Eat Vermont and Stellar , a mobile application that empowers people to create custom recipes and navigate the kitchen. He's an alumnus of The Putney School '10 and Middlebury College '14, and recent graduate of the Vermont Law School.

“I've been to all 50 states, but I call Vermont home. I love this state for many reasons, most of all for its strong local food system, natural charm, and community-minded people,” Rocket said. “Small businesses are the bedrock of Vermont. The people who build and operate these businesses are heroes. I made this series to honor their resilient efforts and immortalize their stories as touchstones of Vermont life in the 2020s.”

New episodes are being released on Tuesdays at vermontpublic.org and YouTube through October 1.

August 13: Good Measure

Rocket visits with Scott Kerner and Andrew Leichthammer, co-owners of Good Measure Pub & Brewery, a welcoming pub with a seasonal menu and small-batch brews located in downtown Northfield. Good Measure is known for its unique focus on nostalgic beer styles, including English, Belgian, and American classics and for being a local's favorite. Scott Kerner is the founder of Vermont food pillars such as Three Penny Taproom, The Mad Taco, and Mule Bar. Rocket highlights and explores Scott's philosophy behind being a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and community builder.

August 20: Nelson Farms

Rocket visits with the Nelson family, multigenerational dairy farmers operating two dairy farms – one organic, one conventional – as Nelson Farms in Irasburg. In discussion with Dylan and Meg, the husband and wife team managing these farms, Rocket explores the differences and surprising depth of similarities between these operations. The Nelsons discuss the ways dairy farmers are using technology to adapt and survive in the modern-day milk markets: from microchips and their state-of-the-art rotary milking parlor. Beyond economic survival, the Nelson family see themselves as farmers who exist and operate within the longstanding Vermont tradition of being good stewards of the land.

August 27: Jenna's Promise

Rocket visits with the team at Jenna’s Promise, a non-profit founded in memory of Jenna Tatro, a victim of the ongoing opioid epidemic. After losing their daughter, Greg & Dawn Tatro devoted themselves fully to fulfilling the promise of Jenna’s potential: that of helping others navigate and overcome opioid addiction. Jenna’s Promise, located in Johnson, provides therapy, housing, and – featured prominently in this story – work opportunities for the people they support. Through small businesses like Jenna’s Promise Roasting Co. and Jenna’s Promising Goods, this recovery-focused organization offers a supportive environment, skill training, and purpose, preserving Jenna’s legacy as an enduring beacon of hope, recovery, and resilience.

September 3: Parro's Gun Shop

Rocket visits with Henry Parro, founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium widely reputed for its product selection and for being Vermont’s first public indoor shooting range. Since its founding in 1983, Parro’s has grown from a modest one-man shop to a 10,800-square-foot state-of-the-art facility for retail, recreation, training, and safety education, drawing first time gun owners and lifelong firearm enthusiasts from near and far. Additionally, Rocket visits the Barre Fish & Game Club to observe the Just For Fun Association, a benchrest shooting club, engaging in the sport in a safe and responsible community-building manner.

September 10: Elmore Mountain Bread

Rocket visits with Blair Marvin, founder and head baker of Elmore Mountain Bread, a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads. Blair and her husband Andrew Heyn began with the goal of reinvigorating our relationship to locally sourced grains, which provide many advantages: taste, sustainability, economic resilience, nutritional density and more. In solving the related issue of empowering small bakeries like Blair’s to mill their own grains, Andrew has built New American Stone Mills, which exports Barre granite mills around the world. Elmore Mountain Bread is a living testament to Vermont’s agricultural heritage and commitment to sustainable, community-focused practices.

September 17: Willey's Store

Rocket visits with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro. This town is more readily known as being home to Lake Caspian and globally renowned brands such as Hill Farmstead and Jasper Hill Farm. And yet, for over a century, Willey’s has played the vital role of being the rural town’s general store, providing nearly every imaginable necessity from groceries to clothing to hardware. In their conversation, Rob and Rocket explore the importance of a community institution like Willey’s, as well as some of the looming challenges that small general stores around Vermont face in their vital effort to survive.

September 24: Woodlawn Farmstead

Rocket visits with Seth Leach, the seventh-generation farmer at Woodlawn Farmstead in Pawlet, to explore how vertical integration has been essential for this small dairy farm’s survival. Seth discusses how he and his wife Kate have worked to manage every step in milk production, from growing crops to making cheese to overcome the modern challenge of “buying retail and selling wholesale”. By partnering with renowned cheesemakers like Plymouth Artisan Cheese and Crowley Cheese, and even starting their own cheese brand, Woodlawn Creamery, the Leaches continue to find inventive ways to keep their 250-cow operation afloat.

October 1: Babes Bar

Rocket visits with Jesse Plotsky & Owen Daniel-McCarter, co-owners of Babes Bar, a vibrant community center in the heart of Bethel. Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals, and a must-visit on the itinerary of Vermonters statewide and visitors from further afield. Known for its warm atmosphere and eclectic events, Babes Bar serves as a cultural hub where people of all backgrounds can come together over drinks, dance, and delicious Chicago-style hotdogs.

The Made Here Fund was launched in 2022 to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling. Makers from across the state were invited to apply for special funding to produce pieces such as short documentary and animated films, digital shorts and audio series.