Vermont Businesses: A focus on firearms and safety at Parro's in Waterbury

By Eric Ford
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT

A new video series from Vermont producer and host Rocket features a visit with Henry Parro, founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop, a firearms emporium known for its product selection and for having Vermont’s first public indoor shooting range.

Since its founding in 1983, Parro’s has grown from a modest one-man shop to a 10,800-square-foot state-of-the-art facility for retail, recreation, training, and safety education, drawing first time gun owners and lifelong firearm enthusiasts from near and far. Rocket also visits the Barre Fish & Game Club to observe the Just For Fun Association, a benchrest shooting club, engaging in the sport in a safe and responsible community-building manner.

Filmmaker Rocket profiled Parro's Gun Shop in a series of eight video stories called Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns. New videos will be released weekly for eight weeks. To see other videos from the series, click here.

Rocket is a storyteller and the driving force behind Eat Vermont and Stellar, a mobile application that empowers people to create custom recipes and navigate the kitchen. He's an alumnus of The Putney School '10 and Middlebury College '14, and a recent graduate of the Vermont Law School.

Rocket's video series was supported in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, launched in 2022 to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling. Rocket's project was one of 10 projects selected by a jury in and funded in 2023. To learn more about the Fund and released and upcoming projects, click here.

