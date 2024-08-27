Vermont Businesses: Jenna’s Promise is turning tragedy into hope in Johnson

A new video series from Vermont producer and host, Rocket, features a visits with the team at Jenna’s Promise, a nonprofit founded in memory of Jenna Tatro, a victim of the ongoing opioid epidemic.

After losing their daughter, Greg and Dawn Tatro devoted themselves fully to fulfilling the promise of Jenna’s potential: that of helping others navigate and overcome opioid addiction. Jenna’s Promise, located in Johnson, provides therapy, housing, and – featured prominently in this story – work opportunities for the people they support. Through small businesses like Jenna’s Promise Roasting Co. and Jenna’s Promising Goods, this recovery-focused organization offers a supportive environment, skill training, and purpose, preserving Jenna’s legacy as an enduring beacon of hope, recovery, and resilience.

Filmmaker Rocket profiled Jenna's Promise in a series of eight video stories, called Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns. New videos will be released weekly for eight weeks. To see other videos from the series, click here.

Rocket is a storyteller and the driving force behind Eat Vermont and Stellar, a mobile application that empowers people to create custom recipes and navigate the kitchen. He's an alumnus of The Putney School '10 and Middlebury College '14, and recent graduate of the Vermont Law School.

Rocket's video series was supported in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, launched in 2022 to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling. Rocket's project was one of 10 projects selected by a jury in and funded in 2023. To learn more about the Fund and released and upcoming projects, click here.