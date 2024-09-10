Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread is reviving locally-grown grains one loaf at a time

By Eric Ford
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:49 AM EDT

A new video series from Vermont producer and host Rocket features a visit with Blair Marvin, founder and head baker of Elmore Mountain Bread, a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired breads made with stone-milled flour.

Blair and her husband Andrew Heyn began with the goal of reinvigorating our relationship to locally sourced grains, which provide many advantages: taste, sustainability, economic resilience, nutritional density and more. In solving the related issue of empowering small bakeries like Blair’s to mill their own grains, Andrew has built New American Stone Mills, which exports Barre-granite mills around the world. Elmore Mountain Bread is a living testament to Vermont’s agricultural heritage and commitment to sustainable, community-focused practices.

Filmmaker Rocket profiled Elmore Mountain Bread in a series of eight video stories called Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns. New videos will be released weekly for eight weeks. To see other videos from the series, click here.

Rocket is a storyteller and the driving force behind Eat Vermont and Stellar, a mobile application that empowers people to create custom recipes and navigate the kitchen. He's an alumnus of The Putney School '10 and Middlebury College '14, and a recent graduate of the Vermont Law School.

Rocket's video series was supported in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, launched in 2022 to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling. Rocket's project was one of 10 projects selected by a jury in and funded in 2023. To learn more about the Fund and released and upcoming projects, click here.

