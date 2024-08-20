Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here
Made Here

Vermont Businesses: Nelson Farms - one family, two dairy farms, and lots of technology

By Eric Ford
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT

A new video series from Vermont producer and host, Rocket, features a visits with the Nelson family, multigenerational dairy farmers operating two dairy farms – one organic, one conventional – as Nelson Farms in Irasburg.

In discussion with Dylan and Meg, the husband and wife team managing these farms, Rocket explores the differences and surprising depth of similarities between these operations. The Nelsons discuss the ways dairy farmers are using technology to adapt and survive in the modern-day milk markets: from microchips and their state-of-the-art rotary milking parlor. Beyond economic survival, the Nelson family see themselves as farmers who exist and operate within the longstanding Vermont tradition of being good stewards of the land.

Filmmaker Rocket profiled Nelson Farms in a series of eight video stories, called Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns. New videos will be released weekly for eight weeks. To see other videos from the series, click here.

Rocket is a storyteller and the driving force behind Eat Vermont and Stellar, a mobile application that empowers people to create custom recipes and navigate the kitchen. He's an alumnus of The Putney School '10 and Middlebury College '14, and recent graduate of the Vermont Law School.

Rocket's video series was supported in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, launched in 2022 to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling. Rocket's project was one of 10 projects selected by a jury in and funded in 2023. To learn more about the Fund and released and upcoming projects, click here.

Tags
Made Here VideoDairy IndustryFood & AgricultureLocalvore
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford