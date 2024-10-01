Vermont Businesses: Babes Bar is a modern-day ‘Cheers’ in Bethel

A new video series from Vermont producer and host Rocket features a visit with Jesse Plotsky and Owen Daniel-McCarter, co-owners of Babes Bar, a vibrant community center in the heart of Bethel, Vermont.

Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals, and a must-visit on the itinerary of Vermonters statewide and visitors from further afield. Known for its warm atmosphere and eclectic events, Babes Bar serves as a cultural hub where people of all backgrounds can come together over drinks, dance, and delicious Chicago-style hot dogs.

Filmmaker Rocket profiled Babe's Bar in a series of eight video stories called Small Vermont Businesses in Small Vermont Towns. New videos have been released weekly for eight weeks. To see other videos from the series, click here.

Rocket is a storyteller and the driving force behind Eat Vermont and Stellar, a mobile application that empowers people to create custom recipes and navigate the kitchen. He's an alumnus of The Putney School '10 and Middlebury College '14, and a recent graduate of the Vermont Law School.

Rocket's video series was supported in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, launched in 2022 to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling. Rocket's project was one of 10 projects selected by a jury in and funded in 2023. To learn more about the Fund and released and upcoming projects, click here.

