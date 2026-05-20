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Pasture Walk and Picnic

Pasture Walk and Picnic

Step off the trail and into the pasture to discover the many benefits that grazing livestock offer our land, animals and people. During this guided walk, we'll explore what’s happening both above and below ground. Learn about carbon sequestration, the living “soil sponge,” how animals graze and offer fertility in a rotational system, and how nutrients in grass-fed meat can support human health.

With a shovel in hand, we’ll meander for a one to two mile walk, and close our experience with a succulent picnic of farm-raised food. Bring your grazing questions, any tools you use for observing the land around you, and footwear/clothing to be comfortable outdoors for 2.5 hours. Mobility accommodations are available. Supported by the Forrest C. and Frances H. Lattner Foundation.

Shelburne Farms
Free
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

aestey@shelburnefarms.org
Shelburne Farms
1611 Harbor Road
Shelburne, Vermont 05482
802-985-8686
https://shelburnefarms.org/