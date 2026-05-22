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Homeschool Day at Fort Ticonderoga

Homeschool Day at Fort Ticonderoga

Spend a day at Fort Ticonderoga and take part in a series of programs designed for homeschool families! Bring your students to experience Ticonderoga’s epic story within America’s 250th celebration. Don’t miss the opportunity to understand the compelling struggle for independence in 1776. Step aboard our Carillon tour boat for a 75-minute narrated boat tour on Lake Champlain to gain an in-depth waterway experience. Row a reproduction 18th-century bateau. Explore a new 2026 design in the six-acre Heroic Maze and answer clues connected to Fort Ticonderoga’s history as you find your way through the maze.

Fort Ticonderoga
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Fort Ticonderoga
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/

Artist Group Info

rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org
Fort Ticonderoga
102 Fort Ti Road
Ticonderoga, New York 12883
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/