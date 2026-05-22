REAL TIME REVOLUTION®: The Science of Defense
REAL TIME REVOLUTION®: The Science of Defense
During this two-day event, examine Americans work on outfitting armed vessels on Lake Champlain and entrenching strategic locations across the Ticonderoga camp. See how officers in the Continental Army applied centuries of military science that informed Americans’ defense of liberty.
Fleet & Fortification programming is included in your General Admission ticket! Tickets are valid for two consecutive days.
Fort Ticonderoga
$30/adult; $28/senior; $14/child
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Fort Ticonderoga
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
Artist Group Info
rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org
Fort Ticonderoga
102 Fort Ti RoadTiconderoga, New York 12883
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org