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REAL TIME REVOLUTION®: The Science of Defense

REAL TIME REVOLUTION®: The Science of Defense

During this two-day event, examine Americans work on outfitting armed vessels on Lake Champlain and entrenching strategic locations across the Ticonderoga camp. See how officers in the Continental Army applied centuries of military science that informed Americans’ defense of liberty.

Fleet & Fortification programming is included in your General Admission ticket! Tickets are valid for two consecutive days.

Fort Ticonderoga
$30/adult; $28/senior; $14/child
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fort Ticonderoga
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/

Artist Group Info

rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org
Fort Ticonderoga
102 Fort Ti Road
Ticonderoga, New York 12883
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/