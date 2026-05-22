Girl Scout Day at Fort Ticonderoga

Scouts will participate in interactive and immersive programs, and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail, and the Heroic Corn Maze! Special guided tours and museum exhibitions will immerse scouts and adults in Fort Ticonderoga’s epic history. The visit will include historic trades’ shops, where they will learn about the key skills that were essential for keeping an army clothes, fed, and prepared, while connecting with scouting goals.