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Girl Scout Day at Fort Ticonderoga

Girl Scout Day at Fort Ticonderoga

Scouts will participate in interactive and immersive programs, and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail, and the Heroic Corn Maze! Special guided tours and museum exhibitions will immerse scouts and adults in Fort Ticonderoga’s epic history. The visit will include historic trades’ shops, where they will learn about the key skills that were essential for keeping an army clothes, fed, and prepared, while connecting with scouting goals.

Fort Ticonderoga
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fort Ticonderoga
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/

Artist Group Info

rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org
Fort Ticonderoga
102 Fort Ti Road
Ticonderoga, New York 12883
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/