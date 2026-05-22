REAL TIME REVOLUTION®: “Lodging as the Nature of the Campaign Will Admit”

Watch soldiers of the Northern Continental Army build huts at Ticonderoga, just as they did 250 years ago atop Liberty Hill. See American ingenuity in action as soldiers use boards posts, and beams to build new shelter as they guard Ticonderoga into the fall. Discover the historians’ detective work, piecing together this unique housing of 1776, as soldiers prepared to halt the inevitable British attack.

This event is made possible, in part, thanks to a Preserving America Grant from Americana Corner.

“Lodging as the Nature of the Campaign will Admit” programming is included in your General Admission ticket! Tickets are valid for two consecutive days.